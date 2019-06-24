Ex-gov Abubakar spent N2.3bn on burial — Bauchi govt

…That’s laughable says Abubakar’s aide

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi State government has alleged that immediate past governor of the state, Mohammad Abubakar, spent N2.3 billion on funeral materials and burials between January and May.

Spokesperson to Governor Bala Mohammed, Ladan Salihu, told newsmen, yesterday, that the figure was contained in the handover note passed down to the transition committee in May.

According to him, “how could you imagine that a state governor, between January and the time of elections, spent N2.3 billion on funeral materials (clothes, robes, and woods).

“The immediate past government said they spent this amount, but the same government could not spend a quarter of that amount on our hospitals and clinics.

“We will recover every kobo spent illegally by the immediate past administration. These monies are public funds. We can’t allow individuals to hold us to ransom. These monies are not their inheritance; they belong to the people.”

He assured that government would petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and other relevant agencies to probe every individual who was suspected to be in a position of public funds and assets.

However, the spokesperson of the former governor, Ali Ali, while dismissing the allegation as “laughable,” said he was not aware of such spending, but assured that he would make findings and respond to the allegation.