Face of Nigeria 2016/17, Queen Yetunde Savage have added another wing to her colourful feather as she launches her fashion Jewelry Collection lately.

The serial entrepreneur who is the pageant director of Face of Kimber Africa and national director face of Nigeria started her company Kim Empire which is home to luxury and lifestyle ranging from perfumes, watches before adding her new jewellery Collection.

Yetunde made headlines with her numerous projects including a charity football competition organized to curb increasing crime rate in communities around Ikorodu, Lagos.

She also bagged an award from the wife of former Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, during the Lagos State APC Women Week.

Her new urban jewellery collection deals on all types of body luxuries starting from pure diamond jewellery, CSS VSS, REAL GOLD/gold plated, teeth Grillz etc.

