Evwreni Conference/Election holds 28, 29 June

As the tenure of the present executive of the clan headed by Chief Victor Ohare would end in two weeks time, the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, (ECIU), has fixed conference/election of the clan for June 28 and 29.

A member of the electoral committee, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity after the NEC meeting, said the ECIU President General position is known for a single term of three years, adding that “the incumbent President General was sworn in on June 25, 2016 and therefore, the tenure will end on June 24, 2019.

“However, because Chief Ohare did not want to go, he attempted through some members of NEC to foist a tenure extension of one year on the clan. The tenure extension was stoutly resisted as it goes against the constitution of the ECIU.

“The King and a majority of members opposed the move. They insisted that the constitution provided for a maximum of three months between the NEC meeting and the elections cum conference date. That the conference to elect new executives must hold on June 28 and 29.

“The King and other anti-tenure extension supporters, eventually stormed out of the meeting”. Effort made to speak to the incumbent President General, Chief Victor Ohare proved abortive at press time. However, persons close to him confirmed the meeting and the developments.

They said the convention has been scheduled to hold on June 29, adding that the tenure of the current Executives ends on June 24, 2019. According to them, the two major contenders are Chief Collins Udi and Mr Bright Adjogbe.

One of the major and leading contestants, Mr Bright Adjogbe who is contesting for the position of President General, enjoined his supporters to remain calm, saying the election would hold in due time as tenure extension will not stand.

Assuring his supporters that he would come out victorious in the election. Adjogbe urged all those campaigning for him to be peaceful and civil in wooing more people to vote for him.

An elder of the town who does not want his name in print, down played the development, saying that key elders and stakeholders of the town like Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Engr Sam Adjogbe, Hon Sam Mariere and others will soon wade in to resolve the matter.