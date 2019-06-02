ETIQUETTE: Big Bother star, Alex leads the way forward for children

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria star, Alexandra Asogwa aka Alex Unusual, has said that children should be taught all the etiquettes needed for their growth early enough.

The media personality said this in Lagos recently at an event convened in conjunction with The English Manner Nigeria (a franchise of The English Manner, UK) on Children’s Etiquette Training.

The Children’s Etiquette Training which entailed lessons and practices of deportment, public speaking, dining etiquette, leadership skills was specifically designed for child grooming and comportment, tailored for kids between the ages of 5 and 13.

Speaking at the event, she said:“Research has shown that 85% of the time what we need tosucceed in this life is EQ (EmotionalIntelligence). In as much as IQ (Intelligent Quotient) is very important, we need to learn to be emotionally intelligent and have soft skills that can help us, especially the children to survive in today’s world” Alex said in reference to the purpose of the training. “If we are able to get kidsto learn these skills at their early stage, they’d grow with it and there is no doubt they’d besuccessful in life.’’

The training which was held in two took place at the premises of The English Manner Nigeria in Lagos, Nigeria.

Children were tutored on speaking boldly, walking confidently, proper sitting posture, handlingand use of cutlery and other dining etiquette.

“I learnt a lot of new things including the rules of dining. I think it has helped me develop other skills and I can teach anyone who wants to learn” one of the young trainees said.

The 23-year-old reality show star and fast rising entertainment brand has over time expressed her love for children by engaging in an interactive session with children at the Akada Children’s Book Festival organized by Clever Clogs Books at the British Council in April where she also led an anti-bulling campaign.