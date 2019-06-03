Era of kidnapping, violent crimes over in Akwa Ibom- Gov Emmanuel

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO- Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has declared that the era where kidnapping and violent crimes were rampant in the state was over and sued for unity among the people of the state with a view to fostering sustainable growth and development.

The governor spoke at the special interdenominational Thanksgiving service to mark the 2019 democracy day and his second term in office.

The event which held at Ibom Hall grounds attracted indigenes of the state from all walks of life.

Emmanuel who rededicated the state to God, said, the era of kidnapping and violent activities which had put the state on edge was over.

He called on the people to be their brothers’ keeper and prayed God to reign in the state.

He said, “I pray God to take His place in the state. I rededicate the state to God and I pray for forgiveness in whatever we might have done wrong. Righteousness would be found in Akwa Ibom State.

“There shall be no violence and kidnapping in the state. God would use me to help one another. We shall love one another. We call on God to come and reign in our second term”.

In his homily, Rev Ezekiel Atang urged Nigerians to love their country, show good examples at homes and pray for those in authorities.

Meanwhile, governor Emmanuel has sworn in Dr Emmauel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor urged the ICT expert to hit the ground running as there were plethora of policies and programmes to be accomplished by the government to lift the state to the next level of development.

Specifically, Emmanuel talked about the Ibom Deepsea Port in which the SSG is a member of the technical committee and other signature projects of the government.

Ekuwem, however, pledged to give the governor drive and support to enable him succeed in the second term in office, describing him as a resource manager and innovative leader.

