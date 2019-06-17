Enugu monarch lauds Buhari, Ugwuanyi on good governance

By Chinedu Adonu

The traditional ruler of Mmaku autonomous community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Cyprain Nevobasi, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its commitment to delivering good governance.

He urged the President to always bear in mind that he is the father of the entire nation while carrying out his duties.

He made the commendation at Nsukka, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of Apostle Mike Ugwu, during the funeral ceremony of his wife, Grace, weekend.

The traditional ruler also urged Buhari to continue to spread his developmental strides across all parts of the country without discrimination, adding that “my honest view is that President Buhari is doing well.”

He also commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for restoring peace and safety in the state, urging him to continue his good governance.