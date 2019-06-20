Enugu Lawmaker promises to alleviate constituents

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – HOUSE member representing Igbo Eze North II at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Innocent Ugwu, has vowed to alleviate the sufferings of the indigent members of his constituency.

Ugwu who was recently inaugurated to represent his constituency, said that one of his campaign promises was to give his people selfless service and to make sure that the indigent and the less-privileged in his constituency benefit from dividends of democracy.

The law maker said that he was not in politics to enrich himself but rather to alleviate the sufferings of many a family in the constituency.

“I am not in politics to enrich myself. My aim is to help alleviate the sufferings of my people, especially the indigent and the less privileged to access dividends of democracy,” he said.

Ugwu said that he would assist the youth in his constituency who would want to learn skills to buy tools to enable then start up their own business with a view, not only to be self-reliant but to become employers of labour.

“I will collect the names of those that want to learn trade but cannot pay for the agreement fees,’’ he said.

He urged the youth to engage in serious ventures instead of moving around, doing nothing, because it would help them to identify their talents.

According to him, the beneficiaries would be drawn from the various communities in his constituency.

“The gesture will go round the villages in my constituency to get the names of those whose parents are poor that have the zeal to learn hand work,’’ he said.

Ugwu commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the numerous developmental projects he had done saying that he is left with no option than to follow the footsteps of the state government in terms of human empowerment.