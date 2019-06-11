Enugu community to honour, indigenes from 90 years, above

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-AS part of efforts to recognise longevity, Amokwe ancient kingdom in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, says plans are afoot by the community to recognise its indigenes that have clocked 90 years and above.

The proposed elaborate ceremony being packaged by Amokwe Development Foundation, ADF, a global association made up of prominent personalities and patriotic citizens of the area residing in parts of the world, will take place in December 2019.

Chairman, Education and Empowerment Committee of ADF, Mr. John Kennedy Chime, made the disclosure during the 2019 annual Education and Human Capital Empowerment Programme for indigent citizens of the community held at Amokwe Town Hall.

He stated that one of the objectives of the planned recognition and award for the aged men and women is to encourage the elders “to also tell us the history of Amokwe, Umuneke, Udi, Enugu State and anything they know about Nigeria and the world.

According to him, every Amokwe citizen residing in Nigeria and other parts of the world “are expected to come back home for these recognition of citizens of the town that are 90 years and above which will take place in December this year.

He said aside the prizes that will be given to the awardees, the people will use the opportunity to encourage the elders to tell them, the younger ones, how they came to be where they are.

“ We are planning a mass return for this year. We want to recognise longevity, we want to recognise all Amokwe people that have attained the age of 90 years and above, give prize and thank God for them in December.

“ We are trying to bring people together to encourage peace, unity and oneness. Our children and grandchildren are coming back from all over the world to know what our home is like.

Chime explained that the aim of the community’s education and empowerment, infrastructure, human capital development, as well as medical services programme which began last year, was to help alleviate the suffering of the people of Amokwe people especially the indigent ones.

He added that about 60 people have benefitted from the education and human capital empowerment, while about 200 benefitted from the free medical services.