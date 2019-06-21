Eniola Bello’s wife buried in London

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru) the wife of the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello was buried on Thursday at Danescourt Cemetery Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan died on June 4, at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), was ”a devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul,

The deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.