Breaking News
Translate

Eniola Bello’s wife buried in London

On 9:01 amIn Newsby Comments

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru) the wife of the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello was buried on Thursday at Danescourt Cemetery Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

THISDAY

THISDAY Managing Director Eniola Bello flanked to his right by son Olaoluwa, brother Commodore Ayo Bello-Odofin, and to his left by son Ololade, sister-in-law Aisha Wayer, daughters Bukola and Wuraola at Danescourt Cemetery Wolverhampton, UK during the internment of his wife Helen…Thursday.

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan died on June 4, at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), was ”a devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul,

I’m willing to do more for Nigeria – Outgoing NNPC boss(Opens in a new browser tab)

The deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.