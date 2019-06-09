Empower IDPs, make them productive, YPP tells FG

By Michael Eboh & Princess Owoh

Young Progressives Party, YPP, weekend, called for the immediate empowerment of internal displaced persons, IDP, across the country, ensuring they become productive, utilising their various skill sets, making them to contribute to the economic growth of the society and the country.

Chairman of the party, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, who made this call during a relief visit to the Kuchigoro IDP camp in Abuja, to mark the second anniversary of the YPP, stated that it does not make economic sense to allow them sit idle at the camps, instead of allowing them contribute to the economy.

Amakiri appealed to the Federal Government, political parties and politicians in the country to support the IDPs to ensure that they do not only get shelter but by also touching their lives to be productive in the society.

He said, “Honestly speaking I think the functions of political parties should not be restricted to electioneering season alone and I believe that going forward, today indeed marks the second anniversary of the YPP and we want to use this to declare nationwide a YPP day, where we begin to reach out to communities because we preach service to humanity and we believe that places like IDP camps and the less privilege should be the areas of concentration.

“We have to come and identify with our fellow citizen who has found themselves in this kind of predicament. I pray that this government would come to the aid of this people, not just providing means of shelter but also touching their lives to become productive in the society. And that is our intention going forward.”

He further explained that politics was of different vision, adding that the vision of the YPP was to serve humanity.

“YPP is not here to probe, blame any government or compare with any party, we are bringing new dawn to Nigeria politics and God willing the future will speak for itself; and if YPP should form a government the difference will certainly be clear.”

Chairman of the IDPs at the Kuchigoro camp, Philemon Emmanuel, commended the YPP for its support towards the well-being, noting that the YPP had been the only party that has visited them since they were displaced.

He gave the total number of camp mate to be 1,573 consisting of men, women and children.

He pleaded with the government to send security operatives to their various villages so that they could return to their homes, adding however, that since insecurity was still rife in their areas, the IDPs should be attached to government hospitals, schools among others for basic human needs.

Also speaking, another IDP, a 21-year old entrepreneur, Rahab Peter, called on government to help empower them so that they could get the finance to enable them carry out business activities lucratively.