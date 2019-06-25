Emir of Borgu, Otaru of Auchi preach peace, warn against imflammatory remarks

By Alemma Aliu

The Emir of Borgu, New Bussa in Niger State, Dr Muhammed Sani Dantoro (Kaitoro IV) and the Otaru of Auchi in Edo State, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, yesterday called for religious tolerance among Nigerians and urged politicians to desist from always heating up the polity with their utterances.

They said the continuation and the sustenance of the relationship between Royal Fathers throughout the nation irrespective of their religious and ethnic differences would enhance the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, the Emir of Borgu said his visit was in Auchi to assure the Otaru of his preparedness to sustain the cordial relationship that existed between his late father and the Otaru and also to thank the Otaru for attending his recent marriage in Borgu adding that the unity of royal fathers throughout the nation would create an imperative attitude of behaviour which Nigerian politicians ought to learn and stop the periodic misbehaviour.

He said such behaviour by politicians does not bring anything positive in efforts to democratise the country and called on the government at all levels to open up to royal fathers in fighting the current security challenges facing the country.

Responding, Ikelebe the III assured the visiting Emir that the already existing cordial relationship between the people of Auchi and Borgu kingdoms was a matter of children of the same father, but with different mothers. He called Moslems to find a way out to unite people throughout the world including Christians.