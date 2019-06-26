Emergence of Ebenanawei’ll bring devt to Obotebe— Gbegha

An indigene of Odimodi in Iduwini Kingdoms, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Solomon Gbegha, has said the emergence of HRM Emmanuel Warewini Arikarwei, Ogisi I as the Ebenanawei of Obotebe kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State will bring growth and development to the kingdom.

Gbegha who appealed to indigenes of the kingdom to corporate with the new monarch for the progress of the kingdom also applauded the efforts of Chiefs Tunde Smooth (Bolou-Owei of Obotebe kingdom), Michael Akoubodo (Koretiemowei of Obotebe kingdom), Julius Takeme (Olotu of Obotebe kingdom) and De Wayles for their efforts in ensuring that the coronation exercise came to fruition.

He said: “I would like to commend the Delta State government for finding the monarch worthy and presenting him with a staff of office. I am also appealing to the people of the kingdom to corporate with the monarch in the discharge of his duties during his reign.”

Pledging support of the kingdom for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration, Gbegha said: “We are also pledging our unalloyed support to the Delta State government and are appealing to the government to help in developing the kingdom.”

Speaking during the event, Chiefs Smooth and Akoubodo in their address at the ceremony while commending the state government for its contributory efforts in the development of the kingdom, appealed to the state government to provide roads, schools and assist in the building of a benefiting palace for the monarch while lamenting the challenges of flooding bedeviling the community each time it rains.