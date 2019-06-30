Emenike’s new book unveils secrets of making wealth

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ONE of the greatest undoing of Nigerians is that majority of them do not attend book launch or presentation unless it involves politicians and their associates, but that notion was proved wrong last week when prominent Nigerians, captains of industry, politicians, Nanka community, friends and colleagues of Dr Poly Emenike, the Chairman/CEO of NEROS Pharmaceuticals Ltd converged at the auditorium of NIIA Victoria Island for the public presentation of one of the greatest books of our time, Think & Grow Rich, African Perspective.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Onwuka commended the author who he described as an extraordinary person with personal principles and discipline for writing the book that reveals his secret of making wealth. “Poly is a well accomplished business executive who maintains a friendly character. His story is one that every young entrepreneur should learn. He lost his wealth three times and three times he rebuilt it and he was able to accomplish that through the book: Think and Grow Rich.”

On his part, the author who confessed that the aim of the book is to encourage everybody, irrespective of age and educational background, to ensure they know what they want out of life, before hitting the road for its accomplishment said: “With experience, as an entrepreneur, you don’t need huge capital to succeed in the business world. The most essential thing to have in your kitty is a definite desire and mental pictures of what you want to accomplish, and steps on how to achieve them; which must surely crystallise according to your strong will and faith in your abilities to achieve your defined mission”.

According to him, the book, an adaptation of Napoleon Hill’s classic, Think & Grow Rich, came at the right time based on the economic challenges in the country, similar to 1937 Great Depression in the US when the first book was introduced by Hill.

He, however, advised Nigerians and other Africans that might be witnessing different challenges in their respective businesses and professional endeavours not to lose hope as Carnegie secret of success embedded in the book offers them light at the end of the tunnel.

Continuing, he pointed out that what he wrote in the book are based on his personal practical experiences, which was the reason Don Green, the CEO of Napoleon Hill Foundation asked him to write the book so as to enable many people read a more simplified version of the most classic book of all time: Think and Grow Rich. This will help the readers know how to apply the principles to what they do. What I have done in this book is like stepping down the principles into the African environment.”

On his part, the book reviewer, Professor Charles Soludo, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said that the principles embedded in the 390-page book are said to have helped thousands around the world to accumulate wealth, implying that the principles have universal application.

He explained that the principles enunciated in the book “seem to apply to success in any field generally; be it in academics, sports, music, religious ministry, professions, etc.”

He added: “If you take a critical look at the title; Think and Grow Rich, emphasis is on think and grow. Grow rich in a systematic, organic and sustainable manner, rather than what I may call a lottery wealth. This book is about growing organically and in a sustainable manner, rather than lottery wealth or instant jumping into riches through criminal activities or what the Ibo will call ego mmabute.

That is what the book is all about. What an auspicious time to present such a book especially to the Nigerian public, at a time when poverty is on the rise and burgeoning youth unemployment and criminalities, kidnapping, armed banditry, ritual killings etc. In attendance were Chief Emeka Onwuka, Chairman, Dr Kabiru Nattaro, AVM Abdulahi Bello (rtd); Igwe Godwin Ezeilo of Nanka, Chief Damian Okeke,AVM S.O Smith(rtd); Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Chief Mike Umeh, Mr Peter Obi, Pharm Ifeanyi Atuenyi, Mr Badejo Onaduja, V.A Joseph Ezeoba(rtd); Nnenna Obiejesi, Prof. Isiekwe and many others.