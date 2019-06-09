Emami backs Omo-Agege for Deputy Senate President

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has thrown his weight behind the Deputy Senate Presidency ambition of the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, insisting his emergence will strengthen the All Progressives Congress in Delta State.

Emami made this disclosure in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Warri.

According to him, “Omo-Agege becoming the Deputy Senate President, would not just strengthen the APC in Delta State, but also go a long way in enhancing the prospects of APC dominating the South-South political space ahead of the 2023 elections.

He enjoined leaders of the party, and senators to elect Omo-Agege for the position, noting that Omo-Agege fought to protect APC’s interest in the 8th Senate and has the capacity to synergize with other senators in the task of taking Nigeria to the next level”.