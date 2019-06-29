Electoral body has power to delist weak parties – Ekweremadu

Immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday, said that the INEC has the constitutional power to deregister weak or poor performing political parties.

Ekweremadu, who was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review for 12 years, expressed shock over the INEC’s that it lacked the powers to de-register political parties without further constitution amendments.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Uche Anichukwu, Senator Ekweremadu said what INEC should simply do, was to look at the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No. 9) Act published in Official Gazette No. 77 Vol. 105 in order to be well guided.

He said that the latest amendments, duly assented to by President Buhari, spelt out various reasons that can make the electoral umpire de-register political parties.

“INEC concern has already been substantially addressed by the 1999 Constitution as amended by the Eighth National Assembly and assented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We inserted a new Section 225A, which provides that the INEC shall have the power to de-register political parties for breach of any of the requirements for registration and failure to win at least 25 per cent of votes cast in one state of the federation in a presidential election or 25 per cent of votes cast in at least one local government in a governorship election.

“It further empowers INEC to de-register any party that fails to win at least one ward in the Chairmanship election or one seat in the National Assembly or State House of Assembly election or one seat in the Councillorship election.

“What it means is that a political party may continue to exist. But once it appears on the ballot, it becomes compulsory for it to meet certain benchmarks to continue to exist.

“So, it is incumbent on INEC to filter out and de-register those political parties that appeared on the presidential election ballot but did not garner at least 25 per cent of votes in at least one state of the federation. It should also look at parties that contested election in the states and de-register those political parties that did not poll up to 25 per cent of votes in at least one local government area in those states they contested the election.’’

How parties rose to 91

In 1979 (see table), only five parties took part in the elections. The number of marginally increased to six in 1983. And in the other years, the figures were 1999 (three), 2003 (28), 2007 (50), 2011 (63), 2015 (27) and 2019 (91).

Why and how three parties contested national polls in 1999

To ensure that only parties with national appeal and spread took part in the transition elections of 1999, the INEC said only parties that made an impact on December 5, 1998, local council elections would be allowed to contest presidential, governorship, federal and state assembly polls.

Indeed, to avoid cluttering the political space with redundant parties, participation by any of these parties in the subsequent rounds of the election was made dependent on its winning at least 10 per cent of the total votes in the council elections of 1998 in at least two-thirds of the states in the federation.

Consequently, INEC invited interested political associations to submit their applications for registration as political parties. About 26 associations submitted their applications with only nine receiving provisional approval to participate in the December 1998 council elections. These were the Alliance for Democracy, AD, All Peoples Party, APP, Democratic Advance Movement, DAM, Movement for Democracy and Justice, MDJ, National Solidarity Movement, NSM, and the PDP.

The rest were the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, United Democratic Party, UDP, and United Progressive Party, UPP.

At the end of the 1998 council election, the AD won 100 local councils, APP had 182, and PDP secured 389 out of 774 local councils in the federation. The PDP and APP met the requirement in more than 24 states while the AD did in about 18 states.

The INEC granted PDP and APP automatic permanent approval and included the AD as a ‘’third force.” The AD was very strong in the South-West, where the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election hailed from. South-West leaders led by late Senator Abraham Adesanya played crucial roles through the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which fought the military to a standstill asking for the restoration of the June 12 mandate and at worse a return to civil rule. A prominent member of NADECO said then that they ‘’arm-twisted” INEC to register AD by saying: ‘’If you don’t register us, we will tell the whole world that you did not register us because we are NADECO.”

The other six parties divided the remaining 103 councils with none of them getting the stipulated percentage. Thus, with more than 70 per cent of the local councils divided among AD, APP, and PDP, the electoral umpire granted them approval to participate in the state assembly, governorship, National Assembly, and presidential elections.

Ahead of the 2003 elections, more political associations applied and met the amended requirements for registration, which did not include electoral performance but stressed national spread. The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, fought and ensured registration for his National Conscience Party, NCP and his victory opened the flood gates for other political associations to be listed. Thus, 28 parties took part in the 2003 polls, 50 in 2007, and 63 in 2011. Then, the parties were funded by INEC.

Later, the regime of Professor Attahiru Jega stopped paying grants to the parties and went further to proscribe redundant ones. The prescription led to other round legal fisticuffs that returned a host of the ballot.

Number of Parties that took part in past elections in Nigeria

Year Parties

1979 5

1983 6

1999 3

2003 28

2007 50

2011 63

2015 27

2019 91

Experience in other lands

Nigeria is not the only country with many parties. However, in some countries, parties get on the ballot based on performance.

How it works in India

India, for instance, is a country of 1.3 billion people. It practices a Parliamentary system of government and has three types of political parties, namely: national, state recognized and unrecognized parties. There are seven national parties, 49 state-recognized parties, and a host of unrecognized parties.

Based on the performance in elections a party can move through the ranks to become a national party.

To become a national party in India, a state-recognized party must have two per cent of seats from at least three states in the 543-seat Lok Sabha (parliament).

To become a state recognised party in India, a political party must win at least three per cent of the total number of seats in the legislative assembly.

An unrecognized party cannot contest an election on its symbol. This party has to choose from the list of ‘free symbols’ issued by the poll panel.

The USA example

In the US, whose pattern of democracy Nigeria is practising there are dozens of political parties but, only certain parties qualify to have the names of their candidates for office printed on election ballots.

To qualify for ballot placement, a party must meet certain requirements that vary from state to state. For example, in some states, a party may have to file a petition in order to qualify for ballot placement. In other states, a party must organize around a candidate for a specific office; that candidate must, in turn, win a percentage of the vote in order for the party to be granted ballot status. In still other states, an aspiring political party must register a certain number of voters.

As of May 2018, there were at least 32 distinct ballot-qualified political parties in the United States. There were 230 state-level parties. Some parties are recognized in multiple states. For example, both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are recognized in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These two parties account for 102 of the 230 total state-level parties.

Three minor parties were recognized in more than 10 states as of May 2018. They are Libertarian Party (39 states), Green Party (27 states) and Constitution Party (15 states).