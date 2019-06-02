Election of officers ‘exclusive rights, prerogative’ of Senators – ACF

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – The Arewa Consultative Forum has enjoined members of the National Assembly to elect leaders of their choice as principal officers of the parliament but ensure that they meet certain basic criteria.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, National Publicity of the ACF, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu said member should be guided by the fact that “democracy is a majority rule in which the political party with the electoral mandate is held accountable.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) therefore urges Senators and Members-elect that in exercising their rights to elect officers of their choice, certain attributes like legislative capacity and experience, amiability, track record of selfless service, integrity, compassion of the candidates and above all loyalty to their political parties, which manifestos are used for securing the electoral mandate needed for implementation, should guide them in making the best choice” he said.

The ACF noted that “election of Principal Officers of the 9th National Assembly is the exclusive rights and prerogative of Senators and Members elect of the National Assembly. However, the political parties that provided the platform for them to be elected also have a role in choosing those to superintend over the affairs of the National Assembly for the purpose of ensuring good coordination with the Executive that are needed for delivering on the promise of democracy.

“More so democracy is a majority rule in which the political party with the electoral mandate is held accountable and the minority party is expected to be a viable alternative platform for the electorate, considering that democracy without a viable opposition is spurious.

“It should however be noted that multiparty democracy impels progress through change that comes with robust debates on issues of real concern to ordinary citizens” he noted.