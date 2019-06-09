Elect Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Senators urged

By Jeremiah Urowayino

ABUJA—The Advocacy for Change group has called on Senators to vote for the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President, noting that the character and antecedent of the principal officers will reflect on overall political, social and economic viability of the nation for the next four years.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Comrade Eyengho Besidone in Abuja, said: ”Of all the presiding offices at both the upper and lower houses, that of the Deputy Senate president is more contentious. So we hereby appeal to senators vying for the office of the Deputy Senate President to shelve their ambition and support the most distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is an advocate of change and had won the overwhelming support of Nigerians across board due to his stance for truth and equity that led to the vibrant challenge against the overbearing leadership of the 8th Assembly.

“A vote for Omo-Agege is a vote in the right direction. It is noteworthy that the ruling APC had also zoned the position of the Deputy Senate President to the South-South zone, this we think is an advantage to the ranking senator. As a group, we hope the 9th assembly will create a symbiotic relationship that will foist an exemplary standard between the Executive and the Legislature for the good of Nigerians.

“We use this opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on their giant strides in leadership.

“We also commend the stance of Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC in curtailing those who think the ruling party belongs to them, their families and stooges sounding it clear gone are the days’ power is transmitted down from parents.”