Eko electricity coy promises uninterrupted power supply during Eid-el-Fitr

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has promised uninterrupted power supply within its operational territory during the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The promise is contained in a statement by Mr Godwin Idemudia, the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications on Monday.

According to him, the company is aware of the high expectations of customers to enjoy steady power supply during the holidays.

Idemudia said that the company had put in place necessary measures, to ensure customers enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply during the period and beyond.

The general manager said that EKEDC would ensure equitable distribution of power from the National Grid to all customers on the network.

“Every department, especially the Fault Monitoring and Clearing Unit, has been mobilised toward sustaining regular power supply within our network.

“We have mapped out effective strategy to ensure that all customers within the network enjoy regular power supply during the celebration and beyond.

“In case there should be any spark from the pole or fault from EKEDC transformer, our technical crew is on standby in all our Business Units.

“Our technical crew will work throughout the holiday to rectify electrical faults so that customers can enjoy the holiday.

“Our customer care lines are working 24/7; so, customers should feel free to contact them if there is any electrical fault in their area,” he said.

Idemudia, however, appealed to all electricity consumers on the network to pay their bills promptly to avoid disconnection.

He warned customers who engaged in by-passing installed pre-paid meters and illegal connection to desist from the act, saying “it will no longer be business as usual”.

The general manager also warned customers against violent attack on its staff, adding that many of such attacks had led to the conviction of such offenders.

Idemudia said that one Sali Musa was recently sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour by an Agbara Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Idemudia said: “It is wrong for persons to attack our technical staff who are on the ladder; it is also an offence to throw them off the ladder or stab them with knife during operations.”