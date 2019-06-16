Ekiti State University closed as students protest

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti on Sunday held a peaceful protest within the school premises.

The students in their large number gathered at the satellite gate of the institution where they chanted solidarity songs.

It was gathered that in a bid to dissuade the students from going ahead with the protest, the school management hurriedly summoned the officials of the student Union to an emergency meeting, but it appeared that the efforts of the management was ignored by the students who had already occupied the main entrance to the campus.

Vanguard gathered that the protesting students were demanding for the extension of their examination scheduled to start Monday.

The students had earlier held a congress where it resolved to call for an extension of the examination date.

The students claimed that they had just came back from holidays and would need enough time to properly prepare for the examination.

According to them, some students who were supposed to sit for examinations on Monday still sat for test on Sunday evening, saying such was absurd in an academic environment.

They claimed that the action of the Institution was to deliberately lure students to fail so as to justify their action that almost made a student to commit suicide recently.

Other agitations by the students include the poor network system of the portal which they claimed had failed to clear students who had already paid school fees for the examination and inadequate learning facilities.

The students had vowed to continue the protest on Monday if the management failed to postpone the examination.

During the action, some students who were studying in some facilities within the school were forced out by the irate students.

Meanwhile, the Management of Ekiti State University has announced closure of the University and also the postponement of the 1st semester examination which was originally scheduled to begin Monday.

In a press release signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Akin Arogundade, the new date for the examination is Monday, 1st July 2019.

The postponement according to the statement is to ensure security of lives and properties on campus and it’s environs.

“All academic activities on campus has been postponed till Monday 1st July, 2019, while students are expected back on campus on Sunday, 30th June, 2019”.

The press statement also directed all students preparing for exams to ensure payment of all necessary fees, as evidences of payment would be used for clearance and examination permit.