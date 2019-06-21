Ekiti Govt, Security Chiefs, monarch brainstorm to tackle insecurity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—IN a determined and renewed effort to tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes in Ekiti State, security agencies and the State Council of Traditional Rulers, have expressed their readiness to work with the government to develop a better security architecture for the state.

This is a major highlight of a security meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, on behalf of Governor Kayode Fayemi, held in Ado Ekiti.

A statement signed by Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the meeting was a follow-up to the earlier one held by Governor Fayemi two weeks ago with security chiefs and traditional rulers of towns sharing boundaries with neighbouring states.

The meeting, which lasted about two-and-half hours, was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji; the Head of Service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi; the Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye and the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd), the chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers and the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.

Others at the meeting were heads of the state Commands of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service and Federal Road Safety Corps.

The meeting reviewed the security situation of the state and ways to develop a synergy to make the state safe for residents, visitors and investments.

Oba Ademolaju disclosed that the security of the state was reviewed on local government basis with stakeholders briefing the attendees with a follow-up meeting to hold at a later date.

The monarch said: “We are partnering with the government in mobilising our people to actually safeguard the safety of the whole state.

“We are partnering with the Police and all security agencies to make sure that we secure the state for the benefit of our people.

“We had held a meeting earlier with the government which involved people coming from various places and we shared experiences in our communities and another meeting was held where we shared our experiences in our local government areas.

“But at the meeting, we aggregated all our discussions and we have raised a sub-committee that will have an interface with the government on what to do to ensure adequate security and rest of mind for our people in our communities.”

The monarch, however, urged residents of the state to be more security-conscious and be vigilant on strangers in their vicinities and should always assist security agencies with the needed information.