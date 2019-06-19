Ekiti Court jails Fayose’s aide

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— A former Chairman of Ado Local Government Area in Ekiti State and aide to former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Taye Fasuba, was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment over unlawful entry into an estate and malicious damage to a property, by an Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court.

Senior Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in her judgment, found Fasuba guilty on two of the three-count charges before the court and subsequently sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine on each of the two counts.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, had told the court that Fasuba, who is former Special Assistant to Fayose on Union Matters, committed the offence on January 14, 2018 at Moferere, Ado Ekiti, in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo alleged Fasuba, on the said date “did unlawfully enter into the land which is in actual and peaceable possession of one Catherine Ashowo and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 81 of Criminal Code Cap C 16 Vol 1 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.”

The prosecutor also said Fasuba “did maliciously damage fence wall properties of one Catherine Ashowo valued at N350,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 451 of the criminal code Cap C 16 laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.”

Fasuba, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the judgment, Akosile held that the defendant had “run contrary to the principle of law by entering into the land in possession of the complainant and pulling down her fence.”

The senior magistrate declared: “On count 1, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.”

On count 2, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine” as he was discharged and acquitted of the third count.

“The prison term is to run concurrently while the fine is cumulative,” the chief magistrate said.