Ekiti backs move to stop illegal tolls on agro products

ADO-EKITI—Ekiti State government has thrown its weight behind the drive to eradicate illegal collection of taxes and levies on agricultural and allied products on Nigeria, and in particular, the state highways and markets.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ADO-EKITI—Ekiti State government has thrown its weight behind the drive to eradicate illegal collection of taxes and levies on agricultural and allied products on Nigeria, and in particular, the state highways and markets.