Ekiti Assembly orders suspended LG Chairmen to refund N3.6bn

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, directed the suspended 16 local government Chairmen to refund N3.6 billion to coffers of the state government.

It also recommended that the chairmen should be sanctioned for alleged misappropriation of public funds while in office.

These were part of recommendations by the House Committee on Public Accounts in its report on the local government chairmen which was adopted by the House.

Though a large number of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers opposed the recommendation, alleging irregularities in the report, they were, however, overruled by the Speaker, Mr. Adeniran Alagbada, who insisted that the chairmen went too far in their actions.

The 16 council chairmen were sent packing last year by the Assembly over allegations of misappropriation of public funds in their respective council areas and the government immediately replaced them with coordinating directors, all of whom are local government workers.

Alagbada cited an example of his council Ise-Orun where over N300 million was set aside for building of a secretariat which was not done.