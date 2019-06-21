Ekiti Assembly lists gains 2 weeks after inauguration

Ado-Ekiti – The Ekiti House of Assembly says it has adopted life touching motions, bills and oversight functions to better the lives of the people in the state in the last two weeks.

The sixth assembly, which was inaugurated on June 6, also promised to perform its legislative functions to transform the state to an enviable height.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, stated this while briefing newsmen at the Assembly’s complex, Ado-Ekiti.

” The sixth Ekiti Assembly resumed for the first session on June 6, 2019, following the proclamation by the Gov. John Kayode Fayemi.

“This is pursuant to subsection (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

” The House commenced legislative business immediately; within two weeks into its inauguration, it has recorded tremendous achievements within this shortest period of time,” she said.

She said that, during the period under review, the House had considered series of motions and come up with developmental resolutions.

Ayokunle highlighted some of the achievements to include adoption of the Rules and Standing Orders of the House.

She explained that the Assembly, through resolutions, called on all relevant Environmental and Sanitation Agencies; Ministry of Lands and Housing and Agencies to swing into action to clean drains, canals and other water channels.

According to her, there was also a call on government for quick intervention on some deplorable roads under Matter of Urgent Public Importance and passage of bills.

Ayokunle added that the assembly also constituted various statutory and standing committees to make oversight functions effective.

She reiterated the commitment of the Funmiyi Afuye-led Assembly to enacting laws that would promote development in Ekiti State.

On how to ensure compliance with resolutions adopted, a member of the committee, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan, said the legislature would partner with the executive for smooth running of the state.

“Though resolution is not binding, the current administration under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi had ensured that a lot of our resolutions are being complied with,” he said. (NAN)