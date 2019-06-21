Ekhomu bags International Security honour

By Evelyn Usman

Nigeria’s flag was flown high in far away Florida, the United States of America, as one of her own, Dr. Ona Ekhomu was awarded the Certified Protection Officer Instructor , CPOI designation by the International Foundation for Protection Officers, IFPO based in Naples.

By the way, the Certified Protection CPOI designation is the highest honor bestowed by the IFPO upon lecturers, professors, academics and security practitioners who facilitate the Certified Protection Officer (CPO) training program worldwide.

Presenting the award to Ekhomu, who is the President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria AISSON in Naples, Florida, Executive Director, IFPO, Ms Sandi Davies, urged Dr Ona, to continue to strive to raise the bar in private security.

She said, “Our mandate is to enhance professional career opportunities throughout the private security industry. So, please continue to strive for excellence in service to our profession”

She explained that CPOI designation is awarded to security professionals who had made significant professional commitment as teachers, researchers, mentors and leaders in the security industry.

Ekhomu, 64, is Nigeria’s first chartered security professional. He is a security consultant , expert and policy analyst.

He is the chairman of the School of Management and Security, Lagos and also a lecturer of Sociology at the University of Lagos.

He is the author of two books on security awareness: Kidnap Face to face with Death (2014) and Effective Personal & Corporate Security (2009); and of Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the rise of an Insurgency. (New York, NY) CRC Press. November 2019.