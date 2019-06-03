Eid-el-Fitr: Pray for the survival of Nigeria, Secondus urges Muslims

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has enjoined Muslims in the country to use the period of Eid-el- Fitr to reflect on the situations in the country and pray fervently for its survival.

Secondus said in a Sallah message to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting period by Muslims that the situation in the country is dicey and discomforting, adding that only God’s intervention would bring about reprieve.

The PDP chairman in a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi noted that after four years in the hand of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, “all indicators point to the fact that Nigeria as a country is under severe pressure that need prayers and commitment of all to survive.”

Secondus also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has failed woefully in harnessing the abundant human and material resources in the country and has instead resorted to various undemocratic acts to thwart the will of the people.

“The security situation in the country, the uncertainty in the polity and the worsening economic downturn which are consequences of poor leadership entails that Nigerians should return to God for help and direction,” the statement read.

According to him, the holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love warning that “our actions must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”

According to Secondus, “if Nigerian leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct, most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved. These last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation if we allow the solemnity of the period last influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another”

He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain their harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace “without which we cannot achieve good governance, national and infrastructural development as well as attract the much needed foreign investors.”