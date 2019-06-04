Eid-el-Fitr : …our president is trying in ensuring security – Cleric

Lagos – Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri, the Chief Imam of Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari with prayer to enable him succeed in his second tenure.

Abdul-Kadiri made the plea after the Eid-el-Fitr prayer held in the mosque premises in Ikorodu on Tuesday.

According to him, there is need for all Nigerians to support Buhari morally and spiritually for him to achieve tremendous success during his second tenure.

“The expectations of the Muslims are that President Buhari should continue on the part he had started such as the issue of the security; although our president is trying in ensuring security of lives and property in Nigeria.

“Government should revamp the economy and improve on policies and programmes that would benefit the downtrodden in the society.

“This government should try to create more jobs, and there is need to sustain the fight against corruption as well as indiscipline in the society,” he said.

He commended the oneness of Muslims throughout the fasting period and urged Nigerians to continue to love one another.

The cleric advised Nigerians to endeavour to play their roles and sustain all the lessons learnt during Ramadan.

A worshipper, Abdulraham Ali, urged the president to look for ways to improve on the economy of the country.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and hope for a better country under President Buhari in his second tenure.

A medical Laboratory Scientist, Madam Shakirah Lawal, urged President Buhari to put in place programme that would enable the less privileged have access to medical facilities.

Another worshipper, Hajiya Shakira Alarape, urged President Buhari to fulfill promises he made during electioneering.

Alarape appealed to the government to ensure that the less privileged feel the impact of the government in all sectors. (NAN)