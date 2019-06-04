Breaking News
Eid-el-Fitr : Obaseki felicitates with Muslim faithful

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has fecilitated with Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another in the spirit of the celebrations.
According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“The Holy month of Ramandan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.”

Noting that the government was committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor said, “I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”


