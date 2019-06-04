Eid-el-Fitr: Emir Sanusi II, Ganduje meet in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II on Tuesday led the Eid prayer that took place at the Eid prayer ground outside the Kano city.

Praying directly behind the Emir was the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy Nasiru Gawuna and other dignitaries in the state.

Earlier, the Emir had a warm hand shake with the Kano governor as he received him at the prayer ground.

In his sermon after the prayer, the Emir advocated for the rights of the girl-child to education.

He urged political leaders at all levels to give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts.

“The people need to prioritise their commitment toward the education of female just like their male counterpart,” he stated.

He called on Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for peace and progress in the state and in the country at large.

The monarch also urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that each and every one of them must give an account of his or her deeds in the hereafter.

Following the unending battles between the governor and the Emir the atmosphere at the Eid ground was tensed.