EID-EL FITR: Bandits, terrorists can’t hold Nigerians to ransom — Buhari

…As Atiku, Saraki, govs, CAN, Glo felicitate with Muslims, preach peace

By Our Reporters

ABUJA—Ahead of the Sallah holidays, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday vowed to bring terrorists, kidnappers and other bandits fueling insecurity in the country to justice, saying their days were numbered.

This came as former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, state governors, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN and telecommunications operator, Globacom, felicitated with Nigerian Muslims over a successful Ramadan.

The President in an Eid-El Fitr message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu also commiserated with victims of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

He reassured Nigerians that under no circumstances would criminals and mass murderers be allowed to hold the country to ransom, saying “their days are numbered because this administration will pursue them relentlessly and bring them to justice.”

He expressed satisfaction at the conduct of peaceful elections in Nigeria, despite what he called “doomsday predictions of social disharmony.”

The President in the Sallah message to Nigerians to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fasting season, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for a good job despite the initial difficulties and praised Nigerian voters for their tenacity and strong faith in the democratic process.

According to him, “Before the 2019 general elections, prophets of doom didn’t give the country a chance to conduct peaceful elections. Despite these fears, the country overcame its political challenges. For abandoning their businesses in order to vote, the voters had demonstrated great patriotism in coming out to exercise their civic duty. Let me use this opportunity once again to reassure all Nigerians that your sacrifices in voting for me won’t be in vain. I will ensure the ordinary voters feel the positive impact of government.”

Turning to the lessons of the Ramadan, the President urged Muslims to always put humanity before personal interests, adding “the Ramadan period is meant to reinforce us spiritually, therefore, we should use religion as an inspiration to do good at all times. The virtues of the Ramadan should be sustained beyond the celebration. Going back to bad ways after the Ramadan might defeat the essence of the message and lessons the fasting period was supposed to inculcate in the hearts and minds of the Muslim faithful.”

Atiku Abubakar

on its own, Atiku, in a statement, among others, said: “As we celebrate the end of Ramadan, it is important that we understand that the Holy Month was meant to transform us by taking our attention from ourselves and focusing it on to others. During Ramadan, we fasted that we might be better able to empathise with the hungry, the poor and the downtrodden. After the fast, we must face the grim reality that Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty and the global capital for out-of-school children population.

”We must also face the sober truth that our country faces a bleak harvest because farmers in our food basket regions cannot go to farms due to the spiralling insecurity in those geopolitical zones. The piety that we have just built up, after a month of fasting, puts us in a unique position to make the personal and group sacrifices that will usher in justice, unity, peace and prosperity back in our land if we remember that Ramadan is a process, not an event. I wish you, Eid Mubarak.”

Also read:

Saraki

President of the Senate, Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah during the period contributed greatly to the relative peace witnessed across the country in the last one month.

According to him: “Our greatest challenges as a nation are insecurity and economic crises. And there is a need for both government officials and those who voted them into the office to co-operate in solving these problems. On the security front, even though we acknowledge that new threats have continued to emerge, we believe that our security forces have all it takes to nip them in the bud in due course.

“This is the more reason why all hands must be on deck to ensure the full restoration of lasting peace and security across the country. This, I believe, will provide a conducive business environment that would encourage investments – through which jobs and better opportunities for our people will be created.

Makinde

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in a statement said: “All the holy books have taught us that when we make others happy, the tendency that we will be happy is very high. Those who are poor today were not just destined to be poor and the same goes for those that are rich. It is just a matter of opportunity.”

“So if I am opportune to be rich, my goal should be to create means of making others rich and make the circle go round. The concept of being our brother’s keeper means that we make those around us happy and we should use this period of Eid il Fitr to reach out to the less privileged in the society and make them happy.”

Obaseki

Similarly, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said: ”The Holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another. I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”

Dickson

Also, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said: “I call on Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective of any differences. As they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, they should uphold the vital lessons of love, peace and perseverance which the holy month teaches.

“I also urge Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focus in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians.”

Oyetola

In the same vein, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adesina said: “Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment on the faithful to get closer to Him and to live totally in self-denial and moderation.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is the time when all Muslims are expected to seek the face of Allah and to relate in holiness, love, peace and personal sacrifice with others. I thank you all for keeping the faith and for making personal sacrifices as commanded by Almighty Allah.”

CAN urges restraint from ungodly activities

Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Muslims across the country to continue to restrain themselves from ungodly activities even after the Ramadan season as instructed by the Qur’an.

CAN’s Acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, gave the charge in a goodwill message to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitri celebrations.

He said: “We rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri and pray that God will answer all their prayers offered while the holy month lasts. It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bombers’ attack.

“We admonish our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue restraining themselves from all kinds of ungodly activities after Ramadan having purified their souls with fasting. Instead, they should continue promoting peace, unity and love of the country.

“On behalf of all Nigerian Christians, we rejoice with them and pray that God will answer all their prayers and help our leaders to get it right in their search for solutions to all problems ravaging the country before it is too late.”

Northern CAN

Also, Chairman, CAN in the 19 northern states and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam has felicitated with the Muslim community in the North and Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitri.

Pam, in a statement issued in Jos yesterday, congratulated Muslims for a successful completion of the Ramadan fast, stressing the Eid-el–Fitri celebrations came at a time “Nigerians from all walks of life need to go down on our knees to pray for the peace and unity of the nation and for God to have mercy on us as a people and heal our land for the prosperity of the nation.”

Glo celebrates with Nigerian Muslims

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has joined millions of Muslim Faithful in Nigeria to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan with a call to them to remain steadfast to the inherent lessons and ideals of the month.

In a message to the Nigerian Muslim Faithful as they join their counterparts in the world to celebrate the holy month, Globacom said after a month of fasting and praying, the adherents should continue to exhibit the virtues of Godliness, philanthropy, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness, which the Ramadan stands for.

The digital transformation leader congratulated them on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid-el-Fitri and urged the Muslim faithful to see the season as a time for worship, piety and sober reflection.

“We wish Nigerian Muslims happy Eid-el-Fitri. We join them to celebrate the conclusion of the holy month and urge everyone to redouble efforts towards making Nigeria a better place for all. As you round off the Ramadan fast, May the Almighty Allah accept your prayers,” Globacom prayed.

Globacom also charged all Muslim faithful to pray for the peace and unity of the nation. “It is our belief that, with our collective efforts, Nigeria will witness phenomenal growth and development,” the statement added.

While promising to continue to provide affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitri holidays and beyond, the company, in addition, urged both existing and new subscribers to take advantage of opportunities offered by Glo Daily Data Splash and other pocket-friendly packages to reach out to friends and family members in and outside Nigeria to share love and goodwill during the season and after.

The Ramadan fast is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar as enshrined in the Holy Quoran and concluded with the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri. It is the fourth pillar of the Islamic faith, and it involves 29 or 30 days of fasting by Muslims.

VANGUARD