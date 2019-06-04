Eid-el-Fitr: Abuja, peaceful, calm as Muslims celebrates

Abuja – The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs on Tuesday, was peaceful and calm as Muslims faithful celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the Ramadan fasting.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some parts of the city , reports that though security was tight at the various eid prayer grounds in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, but people were seen moving around without any fear or molestation.

Armed policemen were also seen at strategic points around the territory, at major street junctions and other locations had patrolling policemen to forestall any breach of the peace during the celebration.

The Police Command in the FCT on Monday announced that adequate security measure would be deployed to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The command also assured residents of its proactive security measures to fortify praying grounds, shopping malls, recreational spots, critical infrastructures, motor parks and other areas that would be a beehive of activities during the festive period.

The command`s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who also confirmed the security situation to NAN, said there has been no incident so far.

He said the police had put in place adequate security measures to ensure that residents go about their businesses without fear of molestation from any quarter.

At the Karu, a Satellite town in the FCT, security was tight as policemen screened those who came to participate in the eid prayers.

The men of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), were seen regulating and controlling vehicular traffic along the Karu-Jikwoyi road during the prayers.

A similar situation was observed at the Muhammadu Buhari International mosque, Mararaba where security operatives watched with eagle eyes ,hundreds of Muslim faithful who came for prayers.

The traffic situation which used to be hectic was light along the Mararaba- Nyanya road and few motorists were seen in that axis moving freely. (NAN)