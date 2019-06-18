Egypt coach threatens to quit if…

Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre has said he will leave his post if he fails to deliver the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in the upcoming tournament.

The Mexican is set to lead the nation as they go in search of their eight AFCON title, with the tournament set to be held in the country.

“We don’t think about anything right now except the opening game against Zimbabwe. I am only focused on the tournament and I am bound with the Egyptian Football Association with a contract,” Aguirre told reporters.

“However, I will definitely leave if I found myself incapable of achieving the targets of Egypt,” he added.

“We have a squad of 23 players that were chosen by the technical staff with utmost conviction, so I don’t want to discuss any other player out of the list. We will return to Cairo on June 17 to resume preparations. We can’t wait to play at Cairo Stadium in front of the Egyptian audience,”

They are pooled in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and will open the tournament with a match against Zimbabwe.