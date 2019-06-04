Education gateway to transforming a society, just like prayers- Patience Jonathan

Wife of Nigeria’s former President, Dame Patience Jonathan says education is the key to society’s transformation, stressing that education like prayer unlocks many closed doors.

Dame Patience Jonathan spoke in Ogbia Town, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, June 4, during the foundation laying ceremony of Anglican group of schools, a project conceived by the Church of Nigeria Anglican communion, Ogbia Diocese.

She said : “Education is a gateway to transforming a society, just like prayers, it is a key that unlocks many closed doors in a nation. Education is the hope for our youths. It brings prosperity and a secured future.

“That is why today’s occasion is very important. The Foundation Laying Ceremony is like a response to the biblical instruction in Proverbs 6: 23 that says: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Mrs. Jonathan also emphasized that the Foundation Laying Ceremony was a mustard for all, as it will have a great impact on the lives of the people.

“This project stands as a mustard seed for us all. It will affect many lives positively especially in this Diocese.

“The schools would help in shaping the destinies of our children and create many opportunities for our people. ”

She further stated her family’s commitment to the project, urging parishioners and guests not to hold back on their resources but support in building for God. As there was a blessing attached to investing in things of God’s Kingdom.

” My family and I are committed to supporting this good work and we will contribute our quota in building for God and ensuring that this project is timely completed.

“I, therefore, urge us all, not to hold back on our resources. Let us give the necessary supports that will see to the timely completion of this project.

“In doing this, we store up for ourselves treasures in heaven and in due course we shall reap the harvest of our labour.”

Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Rachael Dickson in her remarks said education is the best gift society can give to it’s children, hence the reason why the present administration has prioritised education in the State. She also committed herself to supporting the project.