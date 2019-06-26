Edo youths protest killing of indigene by suspected herdsmen

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—SOME youths in Okada junction area in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, staged a demonstration over the killing of an indigene by suspected herdsmen and in the process went into the bush and sacked the camps of the herdsmen.

The circumstances surrounding the killing were sketchy but the youths were said to have marched through the junction town of Ofumwengbe, demanding that the herdsmen leave the town.

The road was barricaded by the protesters, who carried leaves in solidarity, causing traffic jam on the busy road, which connects the nation’s commercial city of Lagos to the East and Niger Delta.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ran for their lives on sighting the mob chanting solidarity songs, insisting that the herders should vacate the community, which has lately become notorious for kidnapping.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed could not be reached on his mobile phone as it was switched off, while the police spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, refused to pick his calls but a source disclosed that the youths were said to have ransacked the herdsmen’s camps in the bush.