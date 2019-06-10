Breaking News
Edo RTEAN endorses Obaseki for 2nd term

9:47 am

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Edo state  chapter of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, yesterday joined the endorsement galore for the second term of  Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Briefing journalists on what it tagged  “State of the union and the emerging political events in Edo State,” the state chairman, Comrade Sunday Erhahon, warned that “RTEAN as a formidable body in the state, would not fold its hands and watch enemies of the state throw tantrums at the governor; a complete gentleman, a lover of peace and an excellent manager of men and resources”?.

Besides, the Association condemned what it described as desperate attempts by ‘some disgruntled elements” in the society to malign the governor in pursuance of their selfish agenda.

It noted that all Edo people were witnesses to the monumental achievements of the governor in the areas of infrastructural development, economic transformation, social re-engineering and human capital development, adding that it was against this backdrop that its members in the state pledged their unalloyed support to Obaseki and his team.


