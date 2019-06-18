Edo Assembly members-elect protest non inauguration

By Gabriel Enogholease & Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—AGAINST the backdrop of the non inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly with Governor Godwin Obaseki yet to send a letter of proclamation to that effect, 19 of the 24 members of the House yesterday, protested their non inauguration.

They also accused the governor of attempting to scuttle democracy.

The protest by the lawmaker is coming on the heels of threat by chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, to sanction Edo lawmakers-elect if they fail to abide by the zoning arrangement spelt out by the state party leadership.

The 24 members of the House are all from APC but have not been able to agree on who should be the speaker among the trio of Mr Frank Okiye, Victor Edoror and Emma Okoduwa.

Vanguard gathered that while the party leadership and the governor prefer Okiye, the 19 lawmakers are believed to be angling for Edoror.

However, addressing journalists in Benin City, yesterday, on behalf of the 19 lawmakers, Mr Washington Osifo, who is the member-elect for Uhunmwonde constituency said: “Whereas all other states of the federation have inaugurated their Houses of Assembly, Governor Obaseki has deliberately refused to allow the House of Assembly to function thus usurping the powers of the legislators”

But in his reaction, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu said the proclamation letter would be issued very soon, adding that the governor had not breached the constitution because it did not envisage staggered election, hence the position that the proclamation letter be issued immediately after inauguration.

On the allegation of the governor trying to impose a leadership on the House, Ohonbamu said the governor was only aligning with position of the party.