Edo APC crisis: Abuja peace moves’ll not change our position —EPM

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE on-going peace moves between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole may hit the rocks as one of the major opposition groups to Obaseki’s re-election move, Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, yesterday vowed to see that its two major objectives of re-positioning the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and getting a replacement for Obaseki were achieved.

This position of the group is on the heels of a peace meeting initiated in Abuja over the weekend between Obaseki and Oshiomhole where it was gathered that the former governor expressed surprise over complaints of abandonment against Governor Obaseki by party members and leaders and he was said to have advised the governor to reach out to the aggrieved party members and leaders and make peace with them, as they are the ones who possess the power to nominate the party’s governorship candidate.

But a co-convener of EPM, Honourable Henry Idahagbon told Vanguard yesterday that “Our position remains the same, we remain as constant as the northern star, the peace on ground here favours no peace move so whatever peace is initiated and concluded in Abuja will remain in Abuja. Edo Peoples Movement will stick to its two cardinal objectives; first is to restructure the party by strengthening it, by returning the party to its old winning ways, an election-winning machine. The second is to shop for a suitable replacement for Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020. Those two motives are immutable, we stand with them and whatever peace move they make good for them, we don’t have any problem with any peace move but the peace move will be without prejudice to the cardinal objectives of Edo Peoples Movement.”

Meanwhile, the state house of assembly remained under lock yesterday as the governor is yet to make any proclamation for its inauguration.

The failure of the inauguration of the house had generated reactions as some see it as creating a vacuum because the tenure of the 6th assembly has ended officially.

But a very senior government official told Vanguard yesterday; “Is there a law that says it must be on a particular day? They should go and read the constitution, did it say every state must inaugurate its assembly the same day, that is not the position, it is when the governor writes and proclaim it that it is inaugurated and it is only the governor that can do it. Our own will either be Friday or Monday.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the governor’s purported truce meeting with Oshiomhole in Abuja may have been responsible for the delay in the proclamation as it was gathered that while the governor wants former Deputy Chief of Staff and former Majority Leader, Hon Frank Okiye as the next speaker, Oshiomhole who seemed to be in control of majority members of the house have since settled for former Speaker, Victor Edoror to emerge as the speaker.

It was gathered that out of the 24 members in the house, only five are fully loyal to the governor while the remaining 19 are believed to “solidly be for Oshiomhole and whoever he agrees to support, that is who we will support”, a member of the house told Vanguard yesterday

