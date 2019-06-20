EDHA: Edo groups congratulate, hail Okiye, others

Socio-political organizations in Edo State, including the Edo in Safe Hands Group, Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), Concerned Citizens of Edo State (CCES), among others, have hailed the peaceful emergence of leadership of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

Recall that the inauguration of the 7th Assembly took place at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex in Benin City at about 3pm, on Monday, June 17, after the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Yahaya Omogbai, read out the letter of proclamation transmitted to his office by the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Spokesperson, Edo in Safe Hands group, Mr. Nosa Idele Ogbeide, in a statement, said the group is pleased with the peaceful inaugural sitting of the 7th Assembly, noting, “With the peaceful inauguration of the Assembly, elected members who have been sworn-in should waste no time in settling down to legislative business.”

He continued, “We join other well-meaning Edo people to celebrate the emergence of Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye of Esan North East Constituency I, as the Speaker, and Hon. Yekini Idiaye of Akoko Edo Constituency I, as Deputy Speaker. We are confident that Rt. Hon. Okiye will bring his expertise and level-headedness to bear in providing leadership to the Assembly.”

Another group, the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), threw their weight behind the emergence of Rt. Hon Okiye as Speaker, noting that the development is welcome by Edo people.

“We hail Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye’s emergence as the speaker of the newly inaugurated State House of Assembly. We urge the new speaker and other members of the Assembly who have been duly sworn-in to join hands in drafting legislations that will put the state on the path of history,” they said.

Also, Concerned Citizens of Edo State, in a statement by its convener, Mr. Ogbeiwi Aghedo, urged the newly inaugurated State Assembly and Speaker, Okiye, to quickly settle down to legislative activity for the interest of Edo people.

The Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), in a statement, also hailed the emergence of Rt. Hon. Okiye, noting that the will of the party has prevailed.