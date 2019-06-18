EDHA : Edo govt warns against acts capable of disrupting peace

The Edo State Government has sent a stern warning to individuals and groups with intent to disrupt peace in the state by re-enacting the era of thuggery and civil disturbances to desist from any such actions, as the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not tolerate any form of violence in the state.

In a statement, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said that the state government will deploy all apparatus of state to ensure that peace is maintained in the state and that well-meaning, law-abiding citizens are assured a free space to go about their businesses without any hinderance.

He said the warning is coming in the wake of the emergence of a new leadership of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, and to ensure that unscrupulous elements do not take matters into their hands to ferment trouble in the state.

According to Hon. Ohonbamu, “The Edo State Government is by this notice sending a strong warning to individuals and groups with the intention to cause violence in the state to do away with any such thought. Any attempt to re-enact the era of violence will be met with the requisite response from the relevant ap paratus of the state.

“Acts capable of disrupting public peace will be quelled and the necessary legal actions taken to ensure that peace is maintained and law-abiding citizens go about their normal activities without let.”

The commissioner cautioned parents to dissuade their children from engaging in any criminal act or work as agents of unscrupulous elements with intent to cause civil disturbances, warning that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

He added, “The government will stop at nothing to ensure that those engaged in thuggery are brought to justice. No one found culpable will be spared and we will ensure that we explore different sections of the law against anyone found wanting.

“Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki is stable as our shield stands guard and our sword stands ready.”