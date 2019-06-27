ECOWAS regional electricity council members assume office

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA: The three members of the Regulatory Council of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) have been sworn in by the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante.

Professor Honoré Bogler, Chairman; Mr. Aly Mar Ndiaye, Engineer – member; and Dr. Haliru Dikko, Economist – member, took their oath of office before the ECOWAS Council of Ministers at its mid-year statutory meeting on today at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.

The ceremony was held in accordance with the provisions of Article 11 of Regulation C/REG.27/12/07 on the composition, organization, functions and operation of ERERA (15 December, 2007), which prescribes that, on assumption of office, during a session of the Council of Ministers, each Member of the Regulatory Council shall take an oath, which shall be administered by the President of the Community Court of Justice.

The event also serves to regularise the appointments of the members of the ERERA Regulatory Council, who assumed duty in 2016 and 2017.

This means the Regulatory Council is now better positioned to play its role as arbitrator when the second phase of the Regional Electricity Market begins in 2020.

The second phase is the most important of the three phases of the power market. The first phase was launched in June 2018 in Cotonou, Benin Republic.