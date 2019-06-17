Ecobank MD affirms support for Nigeria movie industry

Lagos – The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, says the bank is set to support the Nigerian movie industry to project everything good about Nigeria.

Akinwuntan was quoted by a statement on Monday to have said this at the premiere of the movie ‘The Bling Lagosians’ in Lagos.

He said Ecobank was determined to support the creative industry as it was most suited in the task of reinventing the Nigeria of ‘our dreams’.

He said that the suport was in line with the vision of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support the creative industry through a financing initiative.

Akinwuntan said Ecobank was passionate about Africa, its cultural renaissance and partnership with Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, a renowned African culture promoter with the Pan African brand.

He said that the bank would continue to leverage its digital offerings to facilitate a seamlessly connected Africa.

The managing director also said the bank, through its products called EcobankPay and the Ecobank Xpress ecosystem, would remain in the forefront as key enablers of digital payments across the continent.

“As part of the partnership, Ecobank handed over the sum of N.5 million to the best dressed person at the premiere, being the climax of the ‘Eko for Show’ dress code for the event.

“EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria, has been designated the payment solution for the premiere of the much anticipated movie,” he said. (NAN)