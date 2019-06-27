Ebonyi Police Command to commence screening of candidates

The Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi Command will commence screening of shortlisted candidates for recruitment into the Force from July 1 to July 20.

The notice was contained in a statement by Mrs Lovett Odah, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Odah said the exercise would commence with the screening of candidates’ physical attributes and their credentials.

She stated that the screening exercise would start by 7.00 am and end by 6.00 pm on the scheduled dates of the exercise at the Police Officers’ Mess in Abakaliki.

“Invitations have been sent to the applicants who are expected to report at the screening venue on the date indicated in the invitations.

“Applicants are required to appear in white T-shirts and shorts and they are also warned to be orderly in their conduct as anyone who has no business with the exercise will not be allowed within the vicinity of the screening.”

She added that the list of shortlisted candidates had been pasted at Unity Square, Abakaliki, by the old state secretariat.

Odah applicants who were yet to receive invitations to visit the place to check their names and respective dates of screening.

“The Command further wished all candidates shortlisted for the screening fruitful screening exercise and positive outcome.” (