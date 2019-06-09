EA Entertainment unveils Teazy’s debut single

Ayo Onikoyi

A new record label EA Entertainment recently unveiled new signee Afuwape Oladeji Taiwo better known by his stage name TEAZY, alongside his debut single titled ‘Meji Meji’, released on 1st of June 2019.

The song ‘Meji Meji’ which is gaining high rotation on various radio stations across Africa, Europe and America and also available on favorite digital and media platforms.

TEAZY, who hails from Ondo state is an Afro-pop, dancehall singer and songwriter, born in Lagos on 21st October 1997 to the family of Mr Olalekan and Mrs Omolara Afuwape.

He had his primary education at Brighter Hope Int’l school, Ikotun Lagos, he also attended Ijegun comprehensive High school Ikotun Lagos, after which he proceeded and obtained his Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication at Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

The EA Entertainment signee started his music career at the tender age of 13, singing and playing drums in churches and also plays for life band with his twin brother Oluwatobi (Kehinde) Afuwape who plays talking drum. Teazy could be said to have formed a passion for music following his parents who are lovers of music, and his dad who plays musical instrument.

His thirst for his musical career lead him to contest for MTN project fame 2012, Glo X factor, and Ojaja Music Talent hunt.

On his career journey, he met with the (Krazy Brodas) duo, Andy Moore and Emo the EA Entertainment Bosses in a studio in 2013, this duo who believe in his musical ability and hard work showed love and support thereby building a strong team which gave birth to a label.

EA Entertainment is a Nigerian record label based in Italy and was founded by 2 Benin City born brothers Emmanuel Esimo Esiemoghie (Emo) & Andrew Agionomuesi Esiemoghie (Andy Moore) in 2012.

Talking about Teazy, they said: “Our first signed artiste Teazy can be described as a very humble, focused, ambitious and resilient young man, who has continued to break barriers despite being in his young age.”

