DSP: Isoko, Government, SSFOC hail emergence of Omo-Agege

By Jimitota Onoyume, Etop Ekanem & Festus Ahon

A socio-political pressure group, Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr Enetimi Government, have hailed the emergence of Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

President of IENM, Mr Goddy Ewerode, in a statement, said: “Our warm felicitations go to all senators who displayed patriotism in electing one of the finest lawmakers in Nigerians democratic history,” even as he thanked APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for putting the APC on the path of greatness and President Muhammadu Buhari for being a pace setter.

The group expressed confidence that the duo of Lawan and Omo-Agege would bring the wealth of political experience to bear in the leadership of the Senate.

On his part, Mr Government, who was an aspirant on the platform of the party for the Delta State House of Assembly seat, Burutu State constituency said Omo-Agege, with his rich experience in legislative functions, will add value to the operations of the National Assembly and the nation in general.

SSFOC in a statement by Mr Moses Mugidi, said it was a thing of joy and a prayer answered by God for the people of South South to showcase the leadership quality that exists in the South South region.

According to him, “Omo-Agege is currently filling, through the help of God, the vacuum that the South-South had been denied a very long time.”

He advised the Deputy Senate President “not to end up as a political stooge answerable to political godfathers,” but to be the “true voice and representative of the people of South-South and Nigeria,” whom he represents.

Mugidi reminded Omo-Agege to always have it at the back of his mind that charity begins at home, therefore, he should always carry his primary constituency along while discharging his duty as the Deputy Senate President.

He said: “I want to once again congratulate you. May God guide and protect you in all your ways. Remember, you belong to the South-South, hence I advise you to always look back.”