DSP: Group begs Buhari to support Omo-Agege

As the Upper Chamber gradually move towards the 11th of June, 2019, to elect leaders that will pilot the affairs of the 9th assembly, A Non Political Organization, Niger-Delta Peace Initiative Group, NDPIG, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to throw his weight behind Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President’s position.

The group while addressing journalists on the need for President Buhari, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders to support Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President, said the call became necessary so as to ensure that the 9th assembly works in unity with the president and the leadership of the party.

In a communiqué issued to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, the convener of the meeting, Mr. Frederick Kofoh and the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Maxwell Roodluck, said the group has stake over who emerges as DSP, but that their interest came as Niger Deltans and the antecedent of Omo-Agege on his stand over the president’s election coming up first.

The group who pointed out in the communiqué what the role Omo-Agege stood for during the election sequence controversy, said it was a manifestation of his steadfastness to his party and display of the slogan, ‘party is supreme’, and said it is expected that such person should be considered for a higher task to move the party to a greater height.

The group who appealed to President Buhari, Oshiomhole and others to do the needful by prevailing on other senators to vote massively for Omo-Agege, explaining that only legislator with legal background, with experience of the legislative business be consider for such task such as that of the Deputy Senate President.

The communiqué further stated that the group has explicit confidence that the president throwing his weight behind Omo-Agege that the position of the Deputy Senate President, will no doubt be a thing of the past, urging the president not to ignore their appeal, saying that one good turn deserves another.