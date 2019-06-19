DSP: Forum of Urhobo President-Generals felicitates with Omo-Agege

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—THE Forum of President-Generals of Urhobo Kingdoms has felicitated with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his election as the Deputy Senate President.

In the statement by Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe , Chief Francis Okitikpi and Chief Emmanuel Ememu (Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer, respectively) in Uvwiamuge – Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, the forum noted that Senator Omo-Agege got the exalted position due to hard work, due diligence, dedication, devotion, sincere comradeship, resource and humility.

They said, “Our dear Obarisi and Deputy Senate President, the forum and our people are proud of your humble life, style, principled character, patriotism, exemplary commitment to the best interest of our country and capacity to lead with courage.”

The statement earlier noted that the news of the election of Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President was astoundingly received with great joy and loudest ovation by well-meaning Deltans, particularly the Urhobos, who he represents at the Senate.