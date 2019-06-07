DSP: Endorse Omo-Agege as sole candidate, UPU begs Buhari, others

The leadership of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, yesterday, has taken a position by appealing to the senators, President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leaders to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as soul candidate for the Deputy Senate President position.

The UPU President General, Chief Joe Omene who spoke to newsmen at Mosogar, Ethiope West local government area of Delta state, said Southeast has had its fair share in the leadership of the senate since inception of democracy, so should support Omo-Agege from Southsouth for the Deputy Senate President.

Omene said the likes of Senators Adolphus Wabara, Ken Nnamani, Evan Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Anyim Pius Anyim and others have at one time held the position of the Senate President, before Ekweremadu and the Southsouth has been supportive, expressing surprise why now that a Southsouth senator is contesting, that Sen. Uzor Kalu is coming out to contest for DSP.

He said, “It is on this ground we are appealing to all Southsouth senators irrespective of political party to join hands together to ensure the position does not go out of hand. This is not the time to segregate or divide but to unite to achieve a common goal of the people and growth of Southsouth.

“We also know Mr. President and the party leadership will not fail us in this struggle because it is obvious that Omo-Agege has been tested and his loyalty is not in doubt, it was this we saw that all Urhobos, Deltans and Southsouth are calling on him to come and represent them in that capacity of Deputy Senate President.

“We are on behalf of the Urhobo people at home and in diaspora appealing to Sen. Uzor Kalu and others to pull their weight behind Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President for one good turn they say deserves another. Tomorrow we will still be there for either Southeast or Southwest and we have to also reciprocate.