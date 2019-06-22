Drug Abuse: winner emerges in 2019 ‘Monster Hit Story Contest’

By Ayo Onikoyi

An Enugu based pastor, Gabriel Obiano (Gabriel Ooc), has emerged winner of 2019 Monster Hit Story Contest. The competition is an initiative of Ororo Pattaya 20km and David Jones, who is known for his Anti-Drug Advocacy among Nigerian Youth.

The contest, which ran on Instagram and Facebook between April and May, was designed for Nigerian youths on social media to share true-life story that borders on any life changing experiences on drug and substance abuse.

Obiano’s story titled “How I Lost My Girlfriend To Drug Abuse” was a revelation on the disturbing trend of drug abuse and addiction among Nigerian women.

The Port Harcourt based pastor narrated how he met Esther and later proposed to her, only to discover she was a drug addict who has gone as far as using cocaine.

Obiano, explained that despite his many efforts to help Esther retract her wayward steps, she ended the relationship citing the sharp contrast in their lifestyle.

Obiano’s story attracted 377 likes, and 849 comments on Instagram, making a total of 1,226 votes to emerge winner of the contest.

Traction records revealed that the contest enjoyed good followership from social media users across Facebook and Instagram. The competition attracted 42 entries. A total of 5,700 likes, 2,900 comments, 4,200 views, and 48,000 impressions were recorded on Instagram entries.