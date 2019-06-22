Drama as Uti Nwachukwu names Cee-C most successful BB Naija 2018 housemate

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Few days ago, former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu sparked off a messy drama on social media after he named 2018 Big Brother Naija finalist, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, the most successful housemate of the reality TV show.

The Jara host while sharing a commercial video of Sapphire Scents, in which Cee-C featured stated that Cee-C has continued to receive massive support since leaving the show and she has proven him right when he declared that there are always two winners in Big Brother, the winner of the grand prize and the one that beats the odds.

“How much louder can I shout? How much more words can I write? Many are called but alas very few are chosen. Since winning the show, she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it back to back. I am no prophet but ladies and gents, I present to you ‘the most successful housemate of BBnaija 2018′, Miss @ceec_official Nwadiora,” he wrote.

This declaration as expected, didn’t sit well with both fans and other ex-housemates of the reality show, as Princess Onyejekwe, simply known as Princess, and Ifu Ennada took to their Instastory to spite Uti’s statement.

Princess in her words expressed her disappointment at the media personality’s action because she felt it was absolutely unnecessary. According to her, most housemates have gone through a phase of depression, insecurity, anger and regret and have gotten over it. Therefore, starting an unspoken trivia was uncalled for.

Ifu Ennada on the other hand said that the definition of success is relative, adding that she has the ability to make Uti her first brand manager, and maybe then he will realize that she is also successful. She however encouraged her fans not to work based on other people’s timeline as some things are seen better with time.

Uti swiftly took to his Instastory to retract his statement, explaining that people give someone they are proud of all the accolades they can.

“Alright, to those offended, calm your nerves. No harm meant. When you are proud of someone, you give all the accolades you can, especially when you remember the bashing you went through for your support. So let me rephrase and edit: Cee-C is one of the most successful housemates of BB Naija 2018,” he said.