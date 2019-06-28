DR Congo deserved at least draw against Egypt — Ibengé

DR Congo’s manager Florent Ibengé believes his side deserved more against Egypt, adding that a draw would’ve been a fair result.

The Pharaohs sealed their place in the round of 16 of the 2019 AFCON following a 2-0 victory over DR Congo.

Ahmed Elmohamady gave Egypt the lead after 25 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball, before firing home from close range.

Two minutes before the half-time whistle, Mohamed Salah secured the win with a composed finish following an impressive solo run and assist from Mahmoud Trezeguet.

The result put DR Congo in an uncomfortable situation as they now have zero points from their opening two games.

They must beat Zimbabwe in their final game in order to have any chance of reaching the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

“After the unacceptable performance we produced against Uganda, we played a great game against Egypt,” Ibengé said.

“We didn’t deserve to lose. We were closer to a draw, but the crossbar denied us two goals before Salah’s goal, which made things difficult.

“I want to congratulate Egypt on qualifying [to the Round of 16]. We tried until the end.

“Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet are the best in the Egyptian team.

“We will fight against Zimbabwe in order to win and get the three points, “ he added.